Maryland State Fair calling for scholarship applicants

BALTIMORE — The Maryland State Fair is seeking applicants for the F. Grove Miller Maryland State Fair Honorary, and Marlin K. Hoff Memorial Scholarship programs, the fair announced Wednesday.

The F. Grove Miller $2000 scholarship is available to permanent residents of Maryland, that have participated in the previous Maryland State Fair. Applicants must be enrolled in college, entering their freshman through senior year in a 4-year college, post-secondary college, or trade school.

"Recipients will be selected based on their involvement in the fair, academic performance, leadership qualities, future goals, and financial need," the requirements read. Four winners will be selected.

The Marlin K. Hoff Memorial $2000 scholarship will be awarded to one applicant who has carried a 4-H, FFA, or breed organization diary project, and has participated in the previous Maryland State Fair. Applicants must be enrolled in college, entering their freshman through senior year in a 4-year college, post-secondary college, or trade school.

To apply, or learn more information about the scholarships offered by the Maryland State Fair, you can visit the Maryland State Fair website.