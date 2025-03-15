Maryland State Police increase patrols ahead of St. Patrick's Day due to risk of impaired driving

Maryland State Police increase patrols ahead of St. Patrick's Day due to risk of impaired driving

Maryland State troopers have increased patrols throughout St. Patrick's Day weekend.

State troopers are watching for impaired or distracted drivers.

"Cell phone usage, just not paying attention while you're driving because we're going to have our state troopers out here working this weekend to enforce the motor vehicle laws," Master Trooper Hasim Johnson said. "Distracted driving can be just as bad as driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs."

Troopers will be on watch near major corridors and highways, focusing on crash reduction as well as DUI and high-visibility enforcement. They are also monitoring aggressive and distracted driving throughout the holiday weekend.

"You will see an increase of troopers out on the roads from all 23 state police barracks," Master Trooper Johnson said. "We're going to be out on the roads this weekend with a show of force."

Master Trooper Johnson is urging people to drink responsibly, avoid driving when drinking and eliminate all distractions when behind the wheel.

"We all want to go home safe, including our troopers," he said.

Residents celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Meanwhile, some people celebrating in Baltimore's Canton neighborhood said safety was top of mind Saturday night.

"I think just sticking with your friends is super crucial," said Alex Geremia. "Don't talk to anyone you don't know."

It looked like a big party as dozens flocked to the area to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

"I mean, it's lovely to be around people," said Pranit Nekuri. "I love their culture."

"And I've never seen like everyone joined together celebrating," Germia said.

It was more than just people on the street. A robot could be seen putting people in the festive mood.

"I'm just doing a quick road test for the St. Patrick's Day Parade tomorrow," said Jeff Levine, who created the robot.

Its music and movements stopped many people who took pictures and videos. Some even got in a quick dance.

"People aks me if it's OK to take a video, and I tell them, 'I actually get mad when people don't take videos,'" Levine said.

MSP safety tips

If you are planning to attend a St. Patrick's Day event, Maryland State Police recommend the following:

Designate a sober driver before going out and give that person your car keys.

Avoid drinking if you are planning to drive.

Consider using public transportation. Call a taxi or use a ride-share service.

Do not let friends drive if you think they are impaired.

Call 911 if you see someone who you believe is driving impaired.

Always buckle up.

Remain alert. Do not text or use a cellphone that is not hands-free.

If you are hosting a St. Patrick's Day event:

Remember that you can be held liable if someone you served alcohol to is involved in an impaired driving crash.

Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Ensure sober drivers or alternative modes of transportation are set up in advance for guests who are planning to drink alcoholic beverages.

Have contact information for local taxi companies readily available.

Take away the keys from anyone who is thinking about driving impaired.