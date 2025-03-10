Sports wagering contributes $6.3 million to the state during February

Sports betting contributed $6.3 million to Maryland in February, according to the Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

Between July 2024 and February 2025, sports wagering contributed $61,171,291 to the state, compared to $37,051,266 for the same period in FY2024. The total of nearly $61.2 million in state contributions through eight months of FY2025 has surpassed the FY2024 full-year total of $60.3 million.

Sports betters in Maryland wagered $475,708,504 during February 2025 and won back $415,733,938 in prizes.

Maryland had 11 mobile sports wagering platforms and 13 retail sportsbook locations that operated during February. The Greene Turtle/betParx retail sportsbook in Towson ceased operations on Feb. 9, leaving 12 retail locations currently active.

Data shows since the program was launched in December 2021, more than $149 million has gone to the Blueprint fund, with cumulative expired prizes of $3,693,049 contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund.

Sports betting became legal in Maryland in June 2021, with contributions going to the Blueprint for Maryland's Future Fund, a program that supports public education programs.