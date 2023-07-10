Maryland shortstop Matt Shaw drafted 13th overall by Chicago Cubs

BALTIMORE - University of Maryland shortstop Matt Shaw was selected as the highest Major League Baseball draft pick in program history Sunday evening.

Shaw, who finished his junior season, was chosen 13th overall by the Chicago Cubs.

Previously, the highest Terrapin baseball draft pick was John Hetrick, who was picked 17th by the Detroit Tigers in 1967. Shaw is the sixth Maryland first-round draft pick.

Shaw, from Brimfield, Mass., was the 2023 Big Ten Player of the Year and a First-Team All-American.

This season, he batted .341 with 24 home runs, 90 hits and 69 RBIs.

Shaw set the Maryland all-time home run record, finishing his career in College Park with 53 home runs passing Paul Schager (1984-87). A

Shaw is the fourth Maryland player drafted by the Cubs all-time.