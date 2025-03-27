Maryland sheriff's deputy arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a minor

An Anne Arundel County sheriff's deputy is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a minor, according to the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Office.

Corporal Anthony Nickoles, 42, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of third and fourth-degree sexual offenses, and two counts of second-degree assault.

In response to the allegations, the AACO Sheriff released a statement.

"The actions of one individual do not reflect the dedication and professionalism of the men and women who serve our community with honor," Sheriff Everett L. Sesker said. "We hold our personnel to the highest standards and will continue to cooperate fully with the investigation."

The sheriff's office also said it is fully cooperating in the active investigation.

Similar cases in Maryland

In Maryland, several recent incidents have involved individuals in positions of power being accused of sex crimes.

On March 13, a former Maryland domestic violence detective with the Harford County Sheriff's Office was indicted for allegedly abusing two children between May 2017 and October 2024.

Earlier this year, Dazion Darien, the former athletic director at Pikesville High School in Baltimore County, was accused of coercing two teens to take part in sexual activity. Darien was arrested during a court hearing for a separate case, where he was accused of using artificial intelligence to impersonate the former principal of the school.

In 2024, an Anne Arundel County elementary school teacher was charged after being accused of sexually assaulting multiple female students between August 2022 and March 2024, according to police.

Matthew Schlegel, 44, was arrested after an investigation that lasted several months and included at least eight forensic interviews with students that said he inappropriately touched them during class.

In 2023, a former teacher at Northeast High School in Pasadena was arrested and charged after being accused of raping and sexually assaulting two students.

In 2022, Trey Kelley, another officer with the Anne Arundel County Police Department, was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree sex offense in an incident involving a contractual employee.