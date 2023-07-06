Anne Arundel County teacher accused of raping and sexually abusing students

BALTIMORE - An Anne Arundel County teacher has been accused of raping and sexually assaulting two students, police said.

Karl Houston Walls, 27, was arrested and charged with second-degree rape, cause to ingest bodily fluids, perverted practice, sexual solicitation of a minor, sex abuse of a minor, fourth-degree sex offense of a person of authority (4 counts), second-degree assault (three counts), dangerous weapon with intent to injure, fourth-degree sex offense by person of authority and second-degree assault.

Police said Walls is a teacher at Northeast High School in Pasadena.

According to police, in May, two students alleged that Walls had been sending sexually explicit text messages and photographs/videos to them.

They go on to report that Walls solicited child pornography from both victims and allegedly had sexual contact with them. Police said some of the acts and comments reportedly happened on school property.

Police said the victims allege that one of the off-property incidents, Walls held a knife against one of the students and asked if he should use it.

Charges were filed in both cases on July 5;

Police said Anne Arundel County Public Schools were notified and they transferred Walls to a position where he had no contact with students pending the outcome of the investigation.

Police said it is possible that there are additional victims who have not come forward.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the TipLine at 410-222-4700 or the Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-0306.