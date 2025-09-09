Maryland ranked as 2nd-happiest U.S. state in WalletHub study

Maryland was ranked as the second-happiest U.S. state, in part due to its low unemployment rate and high household earnings, according to a WalletHub study.

The study listed Hawaii as the first happiest state, and Nebraska as the third.

Quantifying happiness

The study defined happiness by determining which environmental factors are linked to a person's well-being. According to the study, economic, emotional, physical and social health are key to a fulfilling life.

"The happiest states are those that provide above-average quality of life in a wide variety of areas, from strong state economies and high-quality physical and mental health care to adequate amounts of leisure time and good weather," said WalletHub Analyst Chip Lupo.

Maryland's happiness factors

The study found that Maryland has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, at 3.2%.

The state also has the highest percentage of households that earn more than $75,000 per year, the study found.

Maryland residents post about work-related stress on social media less often than people in 46 states. According to the study, this shows that residents experience decent work conditions and job stability.

During a survey about life satisfaction, Maryland residents reported liking what they do and being motivated to reach their goals at the third-highest rate in the U.S., WalletHub said.

The study also found that Maryland has the third-lowest share of people who reportedly experienced traumatic events during their childhood.

Maryland city ranked 16th happiest

In March, WalletHub named Columbia, Maryland, the 16th happiest city in America, based on 29 indicators.

The city had an emotional well-being ranking of seven, according to the study.