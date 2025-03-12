Columbia, Maryland named 16th happiest city in America

Columbia, Md. was named one of the happiest cities in America, according to a recent WalletHub study.

The study ranked each city based on 29 indicators of happiness, including the depression rate and income growth rate. The study used positive psychology research to determine which cities were the happiest in the U.S.

Columbia ranked 16th on the list and had an emotional and physical wellbeing ranking of seven, the study shows.

Fremont, Ca. was ranked first on the list, with two other California cities – San Jose and Irvine - ranking second and third. Fremont also had the number one emotional and physical well-being ranking.

Baltimore ranked 162nd on the list.

According to the study, researchers have found that the key ingredients to happiness include a positive mental state, a healthy body, strong social connections, job satisfaction and financial well-being.

The study suggests that moving to a certain city could help you be more content.

"Research shows that having more money only increases your happiness until you're making at least $75,000 per year – anything more you earn likely won't have an impact," said WalletHub Analyst Chip Lupo.

Despite the U.S. being one of the richest countries, the nation ranks 23rd on the World Happiness Report, according to WalletHub.

"When deciding where to live to maximize your happiness, you'll want to pick a city that offers more than just a decent average income," Lupo said.

In 2021, Columbia was named the eighth happiest city, and in 2018, the Columbia was ranked as the 12th happiest city.

Howard County sees rise in crime

The ranking comes as Howard County sees a rise in crime. By Feb. 27, the county had reported four homicides in 2025.

Data from county police show there were five homicides in 2023 and nine in 2024.

In late February, two teens died from a shooting outside the Mall in Columbia. High school sophomore Michael Robinson died at a hospital on the night of the shooting, and freshman Blake McCray died days later from his injuries.

Emmetson Zeah, 18, was arrested and charged after the incident. Court records revealed he has a criminal history that includes a previous attempted murder charge.

When the shooting occurred, Zeah was out on bail related to a home invasion and attempted stabbing incident. He was wearing a GPS ankle monitor at the time.

Howard County health assessment

While the WalletHub study ranks Columbia's emotional and physical well-being at seven, a survey conducted by the Howard County health department in 2024 found that some residents face challenges with social isolation and access to healthcare.

The Howard County Health Assessment surveyed 2,266 adults in the county to create a view of health conditions and behaviors.

According to the survey, mental health created challenges for some residents, despite a reported increase in residents receiving treatments for mental health conditions.