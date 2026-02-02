Some Maryland schools delayed Tuesday, Feb. 3

Some Maryland schools will have a delayed start on Tuesday, Feb. 3, as areas continue to deal with snow and ice on roads and frigid early morning temperatures.

It comes as some families faced challenges getting their students to school on Monday due to piles of snow blocking lanes and bus stops.

While temperatures warmed up slightly on Monday, water in the road is expected to refreeze overnight as temperatures dip into the teens and lower 20s. On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 30s, according to WJZ's First Alert Weather Team.

See an updated list of Baltimore area school closings and delays below.