Slight weather warm up in Maryland Monday; few chances for snow ahead

Unseasonably cold weather will continue in Maryland during the first week of February, but will improve from late January, with the extreme cold easing.

There are a few opportunities for snow this week including Tuesday night and Friday afternoon.

Temperatures rebound in Baltimore

After a biting cold start across Maryland with early morning low temperatures ranging from the lower teens to near 20°, we'll see a nice rebound with temperatures Monday afternoon. High temperatures in the Baltimore metro will push above 32 degrees for the first time in nine days. Highs will reach the lower 30s, which means we'll experience a gradual meltdown of some of the snow and ice pack.

A hard refreeze is likely Monday night as low temperatures dip down into the upper teens and lower 20s. Watch out for areas of black ice Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a notch warmer with high temperatures reaching the middle to upper 30s. Some places south of Baltimore may even take a run at 40°. Sunshine will give way to thickening clouds, but both commutes Tuesday will stay dry.

Chances for snow in Maryland this week

A clipper system will move through Maryland Tuesday night bringing a round of light, but accumulating snow to central and eastern Maryland.

The arrival time of the snow looks to be after 9 p.m. Tuesday and it should last through about 3 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures will be near the freezing mark, so treated roadways should remain just wet. Any untreated surface has the potential to be slippery.

The accumulation forecast for this upcoming storm shows a widespread coating to 1 inch of snow across the area. There could be areas that receive a little bit more, but most locations in and around the Baltimore metro will receive a coating to 1 inch. The snow will end before the Wednesday morning commute begins. There is an outside chance for some school delays Wednesday morning, but as of now the snow should not be that impactful.

Cold, quiet, and sunny weather returns Wednesday and Thursday with highs ranging from 30° to 35°.

The next chance of snow arrives Friday afternoon and evening as a powerful arctic front approaches Maryland. Snow showers could break out as early as late morning and midday and continue through early evening. While it's early to call for specific accumulations, a few inches of snow seems possible with this system. This system will also bring strong and gusty winds Friday evening along with plunging temperatures, which could cause treacherous travel conditions, especially on untreated surfaces.

Arctic cold in Baltimore this weekend

The upcoming weekend is looking brutally cold, especially Saturday with gusty northwest winds. Despite highs in the lower 20s Saturday, wind-chills will likely stay in the lower single digits.

A few snow flurries or snow showers are possible late Saturday into early Sunday. Wind-chills Saturday night will dip well below zero and overnight lows will fall into the single digits.

Bright sunshine on Sunday will be deceptive as highs will only reach the middle 20s. Early morning wind-chills on Sunday will be subzero, but with lighter winds during the afternoon, the wind-chills shouldn't be quite as painful as Saturday.