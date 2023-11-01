Maryland Republican Dan Cox announces candidacy for U.S. Congress

BALTIMORE - Republican Dan Cox announced his intent to run for United States Congress.

In a statement, Cox said he is entering the race for Maryland's 6th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"We as a nation are facing challenges like few other times in American History," Cox said. "The decisions being made in the halls of Washington DC will genuinely impact our individual freedom, our families, businesses, jobs, and schools."

Cox recently served as Maryland State Delegate from 2018 to 2022.

Last November, he lost to Gov. Wes Moore in the Gubernatorial election.

In a video message from Frederick, where he resides, Cox spoke about protecting the country's southern border, the fentanyl crisis, the national debt concerns and focusing on practical solutions.

"We are the voice of reason and kindness," Cox said. "We are unwavering in our commitment to secure our borders, control spending, and protect the freedoms and future of our families. We must never surrender this fight. We must never give up."