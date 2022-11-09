Watch CBS News
Local News

No concession from Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, but 'it's not looking good'

By Paul Gessler

/ CBS Baltimore

Delegate Dan Cox not ready to concede gubernatorial race
Delegate Dan Cox not ready to concede gubernatorial race 02:15

ANNAOLIS - Dan Cox acknowledged to supporters gathered at an Annapolis hotel Tuesday night it's "not looking good" in his bid to be Maryland's next governor.

"I'm not going to lie to you. This is a very difficult race. I'm not doing as well as I'd hoped in places like Baltimore County," Cox said.

Cox spoke for about four minutes, thanking his wife Valerie and running mate Gordana Schifanelli.

Cox did not concede the race, although Wes Moore claimed victory amid AP projections of Moore's victory.

Cox says many of the outstanding votes to be counted are Election Day votes.

"It's just a very possible situation with the votes still to be counted," Cox said. "If we pull of 60-65 percent of those, we can still win this. Very, very, very possible."

Paul Gessler
paul-gessler.jpg

Paul Gessler is a general assignment reporter at WJZ with a decade of experience reporting in Baltimore.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 11:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.