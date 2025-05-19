Gov. Moore vetoes Maryland bill that would have launched study on reparations

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore vetoed a bill that would have created a commission to study and recommend reparations for African Americans who were impacted by slavery.

In a letter to Senate President Bill Ferguson, the governor said he made the "difficult decision" because he believes it's not the time for another study.

"Now is the time for continued action that delivers results for the people we serve," Gov. Moore said.

What is Maryland's reparations bill?

Senate Bill 587 describes potential forms of reparations as apology statements, monetary compensation, debt forgiveness, property tax rebates, social services, or home buying assistance, among other options.

If it had been signed, the commission would have begun work in 2025 with a 2027 deadline for a final report.

The Maryland reparations commission would have been required to make recommendations for benefits that could have served as reparations for African Americans.

The bill became a priority for the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland (LBCMD), the largest of its kind in the U.S.

The bill was passed by the Senate and sent to the governor's desk in April.

Baltimore County Democrat Del. Aletheia McCaskill called it a "healing moment for many folks," and said the bill would heal wounds caused by years of slavery and racial discrimination.

Before heading to the governor's desk, the bill sparked debate among Maryland lawmakers, with some saying it was a way to set up a reparations tax.

Del. McCaskill argued that the money could come from banks or higher education institutions rather than from taxpayers.

Why did Gov. Wes Moore veto a reparations bill?

In announcing his decision to veto the reparations bill, Gov. Moore argued that Maryland should be focused on taking action rather than launching another study.

According to Moore, the state has launched several commissions over the past 25 years to study the impact of slavery.

"The scholarship on this topic is both vast in scope and robust in scale," Moore wrote, thanking previous commissions and study groups.

He emphasized that after three decades of studies, the state should be focusing on taking action.

"...Now is the time to focus on the work itself: Narrowing the racial wealth gap, expanding homeownership, uplifting entrepreneurs of color, and closing the foundational disparities that lead to inequality – from food insecurity to education," the governor wrote. "These are the issues I fought for even before I was sworn into office, and they are the priorities our administration will continue to address, with increased focus and intentionality."

Maryland leaders react to veto of reparations bill

The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland shared its disappointment after the bill was vetoed.

"At a time when the White House and Congress are actively targeting Black communities, dismantling diversity initiatives, and using harmful coded language, Governor Moore had a chance to show the country and the world that here in Maryland, we boldly and courageously recognize our painful history and the urgent need to address it. Instead, the State's first Black governor chose to block this historic legislation that would have moved the state toward directly repairing the harm of enslavement," the group said in a statement.

They went on to say that the bill was meant to bring leaders, residents and experts together.

According to the LBCMD, executive actions and legislation to address disparities could help, but they can't "substitute meaningful, sustained, and comprehensive efforts commissioned in this bill to address reparations and repair."

According to the group, the bill passed with a "veto-proof majority," meaning the legislature can make a final decision.

How other states have handled reparations efforts

Maryland is not the first state to take steps toward reparations. In 2023, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a similar bill into law, creating a reparations commission.

In 2024, California issued a formal apology for its role in slavery. According to the Associated Press, the state also implemented a budget that included $12 million for its reparations bill.

According to the LBCMD, Maryland's reparations bill was modeled after measures in California and Illinois. Maryland's bill did not require any financial commitments for specific reparation benefits.

"This bill ensures that the path forward to reparations is grounded in historical truth and shaped by practical, effective policies," the group said in a statement.