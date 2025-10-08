2,000 Maryland Renaissance Festival tickets were sold on third-party sites, organizers say

Organizers of the Maryland Renaissance Festival are fed up after learning thousands of tickets were sold well above face value on third-party websites this year.

"They buy my ticket for $32, and they're selling them for anywhere between $80 and, I've seen $285," said Jules Smith, President of the Maryland Renaissance Festival.

It's an issue that Smith said is increasing each year.

"It really hurts because it impacts our customers," Smith said. "They'd like to get here. They'd like to pay their fair market value of a ticket and be entertained. And now, I have somebody who's a partner I don't want, an agent I didn't contract who's out there and keeping the majority of the money that they get on these."

According to Smith, nearly 2,000 tickets for the 2025 event were purchased from the festival's website and listed on third-party websites for much more money.

Maryland lawmakers address ticket scalpers

It's the exact issue that Maryland Sen. Dawn Gile has been trying to address in the legislature.

"It's frustrating that we have a situation where unscrupulous individuals are trying to take advantage of people that just want to experience a Renaissance Festival, just want to experience a concert or a show," Gile said.

Gile said the issue also impacts big names in music, like Taylor Swift, and local events, like the Annapolis Nutcracker and now the Renaissance Festival.

A bill that passed in 2024 addressed some of these concerns by eliminating hidden fees and speculative ticket sales. However, a component of the bill was removed; one that would not allow people to resell tickets for more than face value.

It was removed due to concerns, largely from season ticket holders who argued it's their right to sell their tickets to sporting events in higher demand.

"I'm aware that there continues to be frustrations, like we've been hearing from the Renaissance Festival most recently," Sen. Gile said. "What can we do more in order to protect venues, to protect consumers, and create a fairer marketplace?"

Festival organizers plan legal action

Gile said she plans to continue working on legislation to address these issues. In the meantime, Smith said he is taking matters into his own hands by taking the scalpers to court.

"We're making a stand here," Smith said. "We're gonna try and intercede, and we're gonna try and do something we can to get stronger legislation and enforcement."

If you purchased a ticket to the Maryland Renaissance Festival through a third-party site, organizers are asking that you contact them so they can investigate.