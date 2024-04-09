Watch CBS News
Maryland lawmakers approve bill to protect ticket buyers from resale price gouging

BALTIMORE - Maryland lawmakers have now put in place guardrails to protect people from ticket price gouging.

The bill bans the practice of speculative sales where re-sellers post prices for tickets they do not have.

This bill requires "the listing for a ticket and each step of a transaction to purchase a ticket to disclose certain information including the total price of the ticket; requiring a reseller to provide the contact information of the resale ticket purchaser to the ticket issuer for a certain purpose; prohibiting a reseller from selling or offering to sell tickets for more than the total price of the initial ticket; limiting the fee that a secondary ticket exchange may charge for the service of providing a marketplace for the resale of a ticket; etc."

Once Gov. Wes Moore signs this bill into law, it will officially go into effect on July 1, just in time for those summer stadium concerts and games. 

April 9, 2024

