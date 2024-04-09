Maryland lawmakers approve bill to protect ticket buyers from resale price gouging

A closer look at Key Bridge collapse salvage efforts, and more news

BALTIMORE - Maryland lawmakers have now put in place guardrails to protect people from ticket price gouging.

The bill bans the practice of speculative sales where re-sellers post prices for tickets they do not have.

This bill requires "the listing for a ticket and each step of a transaction to purchase a ticket to disclose certain information including the total price of the ticket; requiring a reseller to provide the contact information of the resale ticket purchaser to the ticket issuer for a certain purpose; prohibiting a reseller from selling or offering to sell tickets for more than the total price of the initial ticket; limiting the fee that a secondary ticket exchange may charge for the service of providing a marketplace for the resale of a ticket; etc."

Once Gov. Wes Moore signs this bill into law, it will officially go into effect on July 1, just in time for those summer stadium concerts and games.