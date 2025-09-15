Rain Returns to Maryland After a Stretch of Dry Days

After a run of sunshine and mild warmth, clouds are on the increase across the Baltimore area today, signaling the changes on the way. High pressure that has kept us dry is sliding off to the east, opening the door for a coastal system to bring back much-needed rainfall.

Today: Clouds Build, but Still Dry

We'll squeeze out one more mainly dry day across central Maryland. Skies will turn cloudier through the afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 70s to mid-80s. An easterly breeze will pick up, making it feel a bit cooler than the weekend.

Tuesday: Showers Arrive

Showers first arrive late tonight in southern Maryland, reaching Baltimore by Tuesday morning. Expect scattered light to moderate rain through the day, with totals between a quarter and half an inch west of I-95 and closer to an inch east of I-95. Highs will stay cool in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be breezy, especially along the Chesapeake Bay.

Wednesday: Alert Day Possible

Wednesday is an Alert Day Possible — not for severe weather, but for disruptive conditions. Periods of rain and gusty winds up to 30 mph, especially along the Bay and across the Eastern Shore, could make commutes slower and outdoor plans messy. With highs stuck in the upper 60s to near 70 and gray skies hanging around, it will feel more like October than mid-September.

Thursday–Friday: Drier and Warmer

By Thursday, the coastal low drifts away and sunshine starts to return. Any leftover morning drizzle east of I-95 should clear quickly. Highs rebound into the upper 70s and low 80s Thursday, with Friday shaping up to be the warmest day of the week in the mid-80s.

Weekend: Cold Front Brings a Cool Down

Another strong cold front will sweep across the region Saturday. While widespread rain isn't likely, a passing shower or two can't be ruled out. Temperatures will trend downward through the weekend, settling in the low to mid-70s by Sunday.

Bottom line: Baltimore gets a beneficial soaking early in the week, with Wednesday carrying the potential for an Alert Day if rain and wind become disruptive enough. After a Friday warmup, a cold front brings a cooler, fall-like weekend.