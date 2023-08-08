Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa named to Davey O'Brien Award Preseason Watch List

BALTIMORE - Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has been named to the Davey O'Brien Award Preseason Watch List, a list that includes 35 of the nation's top returning quarterbacks.

The Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation's best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. The 47th Annual Davey O'Brien Awards Dinner honoring the winner will be held Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at The Fort Worth Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Tagovailoa, who was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List last week, has helped lead the Terps passing game to new heights during his three-year career.

The quarterback has set Maryland career records for passing yards (7,879), passing touchdowns (51), total touchdowns (59), completions (665), completion percentage (67.4), 300-yard passing games (12), passing efficiency (146.2) and total offense (8,067). His current career completion percentage is the best of any Big Ten quarterback all-time with a minimum of 875 pass attempts.

The list of semifinalists selected from the QB Class will be named on Tuesday, Nov. 7.