Maryland Public Service commission claims BGE inspector falsified records

A new report by the Maryland Public Service Commission's Engineering Division alleges that a Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) employee falsified gas pipeline inspection records over a span of four years.

In a report issued April 11, the division said BGE failed to adequately investigate or remediate potentially compromised infrastructure, raising red flags about public safety and whether ratepayers were charged for work that was never properly done.

"The acknowledged pattern of falsification of records suggests a non-trivial violation of inspection integrity and safety protocols, increasing the potential for risks to the gas distribution system and public safety," the Engineering Division wrote in its report.

Former BGE employees spark investigation

The investigation began after a group of former BGE employees filed a petition in December 2024 to intervene in BGE's first multi-year rate proposal. They alleged that a construction inspector had routinely skipped field inspections and submitted false reports, with little to no accountability from management.

While the PSC denied the petition, it ordered an investigation into the safety and cost concerns raised by the former employees.

"Among other concerns, the Petitioners alleged that BGE falsified records and failed to exercise good management judgment related to gas pipeline safety contract work," the report says.

According to the report, an internal investigation by BGE confirmed that an inspector had falsified gas pipeline inspection reports over a period of several years. Despite knowing that inspection records were compromised, the company didn't follow up with a formal remediation plan or new inspections of the affected pipeline segments, the PSC alleges.

The Engineering Division issued several recommendations following its investigation. It called for the immediate issuance of a Commission order requiring BGE to provide a complete list of all projects "inspected" by the discredited employee.

The Division also recommended a mandatory independent audit of BGE's adherence to its inspection procedures and protocols. Additionally, it advised the Commission to consider disallowing or refunding any costs to ratepayers that cannot be justified. BGE should also be required to develop a corrective action plan. Finally, the division suggested that they consider whether additional action by the PSC may be warranted based on the outcome of additional investigations.

BGE responds to allegations

In a statement released Tuesday, BGE said it fully cooperated with the investigation but pushed back on the Commission's conclusions.

"We respectfully disagree with the PSC Engineering Division's conclusions that suggest the former employee's actions compromised our gas system safety or resulted in any imprudent costs," the company said. "Safety remains our highest priority at BGE."