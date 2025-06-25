Shooting involving police under investigation in Baltimore

A shooting involving an officer is under investigation in West Baltimore, according to police.

Officers are on the scene of the incident in the 2700 block of Mosher Street.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Recent shooting involving police

The shooting was about two miles away from where a local arabber was shot and killed by police after he shot and injured an officer on June 17 in the Upton neighborhood.

The death of Bilal "BJ" Abdullah Jr. remains under investigation. Still, police shared body-cam video of the shooting this week, showing Abdullah running from an officer and pulling a weapon from his bag.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

Non-fatal and fatal incidents involving police in Maryland are typically investigated by the Attorney General's Office, specifically the Independent Investigations Division (IID).

Five Baltimore County shootings involving police

In Baltimore County, there have been five shootings involving police in 2025.

On May 18, police said 43-year-old Glenn Pettie was shot and killed during a mental health response on North Boundary Road in Dundalk.

In April, a man armed with a bow and arrow was shot and killed by police in Arbutus. Police said the man was wearing a ski mask and shooting at cars with a bow and arrow.

Two officers encountered the man, and during the interaction, one of the officers shot the man, according to the Attorney General's Office.

In March, an alleged gunman was shot in a shootout with officers outside the Wilkens Precinct in Catonsville.

Police allege that Baltimore City elementary school teacher Andrew Britt walked around the facility and exchanged fire with officers. The injured officer was released from the hospital days later.

Police shooting in Howard County

On June 9, a man wielding a double-edged spear died after he was shot and killed by police in Howard County. Police said 23-year-old Micah Booker, from Columbia, stabbed his older brother before fleeing and later approaching an officer with the spear.

Police said Booker was found along Oakland Mills Boulevard, where he didn't comply with an order and was shot by officers.

The involved officer was identified as two-year veteran Michael McKee, who is assigned to the Field Operations Command, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.