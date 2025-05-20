Baltimore County officer, man identified in deadly police shooting during mental health response

A Baltimore County police officer has been identified in the shooting that killed 43-year-old Glenn Pettie during a mental health crisis on Sunday, May 18.

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General said Officer Michael Brady, who has been with the police department for four years, fired the deadly shot. Per protocol, Brady has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

This was the fifth Baltimore County shooting involving police in 2025.

The response to mental health crisis call

Investigators say two officers responded to a home in the 8200 block of North Boundary Road in Dundalk for reports of a mental health episode.

An officer walked to the alley behind the home while the other officer stayed near the front door, according to investigators. That's when Pettie allegedly exchanged gunfire with the officer. Pettie was shot and taken to the hospital, where he died, according to the IID investigation.

A loaded handgun was found with Pettie, according to police.

Neighbors told WJZ that Pettie's mother called 911 for officers to de-escalate the mental health crisis. They said his grandmother and 20-year-old son pleaded with the officers to stop shooting.

"They knocked on her door, they knew he had mental health issues, so one cop gets out, knocks on the door, and the other cop sits in his car," a neighbor said. "Then the one cop gets on his radio and told the other cop he's going to walk around back."

Neighbors react to deadly police shooting

Dundalk neighbors told WJZ they were aware of Pettie's mental health episodes. They said officers could have handled the crisis a different way.

Pettie posted to social media before he was killed that said, "I'm tired of no sleep…this town has gobbled me up and showed no love for me and mine."

After his death, Pettie's friends replied to the post, saying things like, "Glenn was a nice guy" and "You clearly needed help and you were asking for it… I'm sorry."

"Even when he was going through his mental health crisis, we would talk to him, I would talk to him," a neighbor said. "He would say, 'You are my Libra friend,' and he always smiled and talked to me. I was always able to calm him down and talk to him. They could have done it a different way."