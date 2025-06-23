Baltimore police to release body camera footage after fatal shooting of West Baltimore arabber

The Baltimore City Police Department is set to release body-worn camera footage of an incident in which a well-known West Baltimore arabber was shot and killed by police.

Bilal "BJ" Abdullah Jr., 36, was killed by Baltimore police on Tuesday, June 17 in the Upton neighborhood.

Abdullah was a popular arabber, who sold produce on a horse-drawn cart in the city, according to community members.

According to a preliminary report from the Maryland Attorney General's Office, Abdullah allegedly shot a veteran police officer in the foot as three officers opened fire on him. Abdullah, who was shot in the exchange of gunfire, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Attorney general's preliminary report



A preliminary investigation report from the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General (AG) revealed that Baltimore City Police Department (BPD) officers in an unmarked cruiser were in the area when they encountered an adult man standing at the corner, carrying a crossbody bag on his back.

The man began walking away, and the officer followed, according to the AG's report.

The man was wearing a crossbody bag on his back when police attempted to stop him near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street.

He reportedly led officers on a chase, and during a struggle, shot an officer in the foot, according to police.

Police said that as an officer grabbed the man, a gunshot was fired, which prompted the officers to take cover. That's when the man allegedly pointed a gun at the three officers, who shot the man.

The officer is recovering after he was released from the hospital following surgery, police said.

The Baltimore City Police Department (BPD) officers involved were identified as Detective Devin Yancy, an 8-year veteran of the department; Detective Omar Rodriguez, a 6-year veteran of the department, both assigned to the Group Violence Unit; and Officer Ashely Negron, a 7-year veteran of the department, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

2 men receive "Justice for BJ" rally in Upton



Community members rallied in Upton last Friday, calling for more accountability from the city's police department.

"Baltimore City police, we look to them to support and protect us, and they took my brother away," told WJZ. "We want justice. Those officers knew what they wanted to do. They knew, and we just want justice."

Friday night the Baltimore City Police Accountability Board held an emergency meeting in response to the community outrage.

The board, which said it investigated 17 complaints in the Upton neighborhood last year, is calling for more independent investigative power.

"We would like the ability to question more folks, to be able to subpoena folks, to be able to gather more information," Jamal Turner, president of the Police Accountability Board, said.