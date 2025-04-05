Bill to combat organized retail crime heads to Maryland Gov. Moore's desk

A bill aimed at combating organized retail crime is heading to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's desk after being passed by the Senate and House.

The bill cracks down on individuals who move from county to county in an effort to stay below Maryland's $1,500 felony theft threshold. The strategy helps criminals avoid being charged with serious offenses.

If passed, the bill would ensure criminals are charged with one scheme, even if the thefts took place in separate counties. The bill would merge the convictions when it comes to sentencing.

If the thefts are at least $1,500 but less than $25,000, the person would be convicted of a felony and could face up to five years in prison. Theft of $25,000 to $100,00 would result in up to 10 years in prison under the bill.

The Maryland Retailers Alliance praised the bill, saying it creates a clearer definition of organized retail crime, enabling statewide data collection and theft to be aggregated across jurisdictions.

"For years, organized retail crime has plagued Maryland businesses, with criminals strategically jumping from jurisdiction to jurisdiction to stay below the state's $1,500 felony theft threshold and evade serious charges," The group said in a statement.

Once it's signed by Gov. Moore, the bill would go into effect in October 2025.

Rise in retail theft

There has been an increase in cases of retail theft in the U.S. in recent years. Some stores have rolled back self-checkout initiatives after a study found that it enables more theft.

"Organized retail crime has become a growing threat nationwide, impacting large chains, small businesses, and consumers alike. Stolen goods often end up being resold in illicit markets, fueling larger criminal enterprises," the Maryland Retailers Alliance said.

In 2024, Giant Food implemented a ban on large bags at some locations to address "unprecedented levels" of theft.

"We need to be able to run our stores safely and profitably, and we take these responsibilities seriously," a spokesperson for Giant said. "The tactics we deploy are only one of the solutions to our problem."