What does it take to be a hot dog race performer for the Baltimore Orioles?

The Camden Franks are back at the ballpark as the Baltimore Orioles host the Boston Red Sox for their home opener Monday.

The racing condiment-shaped performers will compete at several home games.

In February, the team called for fans to apply to be one of the beloved hot dog race performers. So, what does it take to be one of the Franks?

Ahead of Monday's home opener, the Camden Franks geared up for the races.

"Ketchup is cool," said Baltimore Orioles Chief Marketing Officer Mark Fine. "Mustard, which is my favorite, being a dad, he's got dad jokes, He's funny."

Then you have Relish.

"She's really sassy but very confident," Fine said.

And she's fast, considering she won the most races last season. Though she's not much of a talker.

History of the Camden Franks

The Camden Franks started off as an animated race. During the 2023 offseason, the Orioles decided to turn it into a real competition on the field.

"We ended up doing it 15 times in 2024," Fine told WJZ.

Fine said the performers under the costumes bring more than just athleticism to the ballpark.

"They're funny, they're energetic. They love being around people. They love making people smile," said Fine.

Becoming a Camden Frank

Relish gave WJZ's Kaicey Baylor a up-close look at what it's like to be a performer, during which a 15-pound weighted vest was used to simulate the weight of the costume.

During the friendly competition, Relish proved that she is the reigning champ.

"They're going to have a great season," said Fine. "There's going to be a lot of storylines that come with them.