Growing population of older adults in Maryland, cuts to federal programs prompt creation of support plan

Maryland launched a 10-year plan Wednesday to support older adults, as officials said the population of aging residents is growing and some federal resources are facing cuts.

The Longevity Ready Maryland plan aims to transform the state's care system to be more accommodating and accessible for older residents.

According to Gov. Wes Moore's office, Maryland is currently home to nearly 1.4 million residents over the age of 60. That number is growing faster than the national average and is expected to surpass a quarter of the state's population within the next five years.

Federal changes could impact older Marylanders

The plan comes as some federal programs are facing budget and workforce cuts directed by the Trump administration.

Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have all been subject to changes as the White House aims to reduce government spending and increase efficiency.

"While some in Washington threaten to pull the rug out from under our residents, placing greater strain on state resources, Maryland is stepping forward with urgency and a clear plan to put the well-being of older Marylanders front and center," Gov. Moore said in a statement.

According to the governor's office, cuts to some low-income home energy assistance programs and housing initiatives in the state will disproportionately impact older residents, many of whom are on fixed incomes.

"Reductions or eliminations of these social care programs will have a cascading effect, placing increased pressure on older, low-income Marylanders' ability to remain healthy, safely housed, and living in the community," the governor said.

More than 127,000 older adults in Maryland rely on SNAP benefits for their nutritional needs, and more than 109,000 rely on Medicaid for their health services, the governor's office said.

Growing dementia rates, a lack of affordable housing, and increasing health care costs are posing urgent challenges in the state, according to Gov. Moore.

Plan to support older Marylanders

Maryland's long-term plan to support aging residents involves coordinating services and policies that will help the population.

State leaders hope to consolidate resources and coordinate between government agencies, businesses and communities to ensure residents get the care they need. The Maryland Department of Aging will help by improving access to home- and community-based services and coordinating initiatives between state agencies, according to the governor's office.

Under the plan, the state will also launch a new dementia navigation program that will provide funding for local resources through Area Agencies on Aging offices.

"Born from a two-year, ground-up effort, this plan reflects the voices of older adults, caregivers, and community leaders from every corner of our state. Longevity Ready Maryland is our commitment to action—a roadmap to ensure all Marylanders can live healthy, financially secure, socially connected, and purposeful lives," said state Department of Aging Secretary Carmel Roques.