Social Security Administration, headquartered in Maryland, closes two offices

The Social Security Administration (SSA), which is headquartered in Woodlawn, closed two offices this week, putting employees on administrative leave, the administration said.

On Monday, Feb. 24, SSA announced the closure of its Office of Transformation, and on Tuesday, the Office of Civil Rights and Equal Opportunity was closed.

Acting Commissioner of Social Security Lee Dudek said the closures align with the Trump administration's effort to make the government more efficient.

After taking office in January, President Trump signed an executive order that created the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, with the goal of lowering federal spending.

He further directed the department to cut programs that don't align with his policies and make cuts to the federal workforce.

The DOGE task force is led by Elon Musk, who called for the elimination of entire agencies from the nation's government as part of the effort to cut spending.

"President Trump has mandated the federal government eliminate wasteful and inefficient offices and the Office of Transformation was a prime example," Dudek said. "This redundant office was created under the previous administration and we are righting that wrong."

With the closure of the civil rights and equal opportunity office, Dudek said the task of processing equal employment opportunity complaints and accommodation requests will be transferred to other SSA components.

About 200 employees were terminated or put on leave with the elimination of the two offices, the Baltimore Banner reported. It is currently unclear how many of those positions are tied to the SSA headquarters in Woodlawn.

Concerns about DOGE

When DOGE began its effort to lower federal spending, the task force was granted access to the personal data of millions of Americans through the Treasury Department's payment records. The move prompted concerns and several lawsuits.

The former acting commissioner of SSA, Michelle King, later stepped down from the agency after DOGE requested access to Social Security recipient information, according to CBS News.

King was replaced by Dudek who has worked at the agency since 2009 and oversaw the SSA fraud investigation office.

According to Dudek, DOGE has read-only access to SSA systems and is not able to make changes to benefit payments or other information.

"Good government means finding ways to do better: The Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE, is a critical part of President Trump's commitment to identifying fraud, waste, and abuse, and better ways for the government to function to support its people," Dudek said in a statement.

Since beginning its cost-cutting efforts, DOGE has twice released "receipts" that CBS News found did not match its claims about the funds it has saved through layoffs, contract terminations and more.

DOGE on Social Security

During his campaign, Mr. Trump said he would protect Social Security and Medicare.

So far, DOGE has implemented some minor changes in the SSA. On Feb. 5, he posted that the administration "terminated its contract for the 'Gender X initiative marker' and removed references to gender ideologies from public-facing applications." The task force said the move would save about $1 million.

Recently, Acting Commissioner Dudek denied Musk's claims that people listed over 100 years old in the Social Security System are still receiving benefits.

Dudek clarified that those individuals "are people in our records with a Social Security number who do not have a date of death associated with their record," and said they are "not necessarily receiving benefits."

He added that SSA continues to prioritize "paying beneficiaries the right amount at the right time, and providing other critical services."