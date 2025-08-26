Watch CBS News
Celebrating National Dog Day in Maryland

By JT Moodee Lockman

/ CBS Baltimore

National Dog Day is on August 26 in the U.S., and this year, WJZ is celebrating with furry friends from across Maryland. 

Each morning, WJZ At 9 asks viewers to share photos of their furry friends, but on Tuesday, there were too many to show.

Instead, scroll through to meet some of the dogs of Maryland: 

First, meet 9-year-old Elwood, a gorgeous Great Dane who was spotted enjoying a sunny day outside. 

Great Dane Elwood dog Maryland Baltimore
9-year-old Great Dane Elwood.  Courtsy of Anna Greenwalt
Dog Nikka in a bandana
Nikka in her favorite bandana. courtesy of Patricia Onofrio
Nikka the dog Baltimore Maryland
Nikka the dog courtesy of Patricia Onofrio
Abbie a Border Collie
Abbie the border collie  Courtesy of Cindy Shade
Peppy Lewis the Dog
Peppy Lewis the Dog Courtesy of Barbara Williams
Kirby the Dog
Kirby the Dog Courtesy of Brian Gill
Joey the Dog
Joey the Dog Courtesy of Jan Buchanan
Cindy Lou the Dog
Cindy Lou the Dog Courtesy of Jeanette Hartge
Nova the Dog
Nova the Dog Courtesy of Angel

Share pictures of your furry friends with WJZ by emailing the newsroom at Newsroom@wjz.com.

