Celebrating National Dog Day in Maryland

National Dog Day is on August 26 in the U.S., and this year, WJZ is celebrating with furry friends from across Maryland.

Each morning, WJZ At 9 asks viewers to share photos of their furry friends, but on Tuesday, there were too many to show.

Instead, scroll through to meet some of the dogs of Maryland:

First, meet 9-year-old Elwood, a gorgeous Great Dane who was spotted enjoying a sunny day outside.

9-year-old Great Dane Elwood. Courtsy of Anna Greenwalt

Nikka in her favorite bandana. courtesy of Patricia Onofrio

Nikka the dog courtesy of Patricia Onofrio

Abbie the border collie Courtesy of Cindy Shade

Peppy Lewis the Dog Courtesy of Barbara Williams

Kirby the Dog Courtesy of Brian Gill

Joey the Dog Courtesy of Jan Buchanan

Cindy Lou the Dog Courtesy of Jeanette Hartge

Nova the Dog Courtesy of Angel

Share pictures of your furry friends with WJZ by emailing the newsroom at Newsroom@wjz.com.