Maryland mother convicted of killing 3-year-old, hiding body after fake kidnapping report

A Maryland mother was convicted of killing her 3-year-old daughter and hiding her body in a suitcase Monday after a six-day trial in Cecil County.

Darrian Randle, 32, was found guilty of murder, child abuse, neglect and assault after the body of her daughter, Nola Dinkins, was found in June 2025, wrapped in Saran Wrap and left in a suitcase.

The incident was brought to light after Randle falsely reported that Dinkins had been kidnapped at gunpoint in New Castle County, Delaware. The investigation into the fake kidnapping prompted Maryland State police to visit the child's last known place of residence, a home where Randle's boyfriend, Cedrick Britten, was staying.

Britten was also charged with allegedly helping to hide Dinkins ' body.

During an interview with detectives, Randle admitted to hitting the child with a belt nearly 20 times until she was unconscious. She called Britten to provide CPR. However, the child was already dead, according to court documents.

Britten later provided detectives with a map of where he left the child's body, officials said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.