Opening statements begin in trial of Maryland mother accused of killing 3-year-old daughter

Opening statements on Tuesday detailed the conditions that a toddler was living in before she was murdered in Cecil County.

Darrian Randle, 32, is on trial for multiple charges, including murder, assault, and child abuse, after investigators found the body of her 3-year-old daughter, Nola Dinkins, in a suitcase in June 2025.

The defense denied that Randle killed her child.

The murder trial started with opening statements and testimony on Tuesday after a 12-person jury was selected out of more than 100 candidates.

Video shows Randle reporting her missing child

A pregnant Randle was shown on body camera footage crying after reporting that her daughter, Nola Dinkins, had been kidnapped at gunpoint in New Castle County, Delaware.

Jurors listened as Patrol Officer Jacob Whatley testified to responding to that call on June 9, 2025, stating that Randle was upset when he arrived, but her demeanor quickly changed to "collected and not as upset," which he called unusual.

Randle is heard in the video explaining that she had recently moved to the area and pulled over to console Dinkins, who was crying in the backseat.

She told officers that was when a white, bald man in a sweatshirt pulled over and asked if she needed help, before pulling a gun, snatching the toddler, and driving off.

Father claims Randle kept the child from him

Dinkins' father, Dominique, said that after he and Randle broke up, they agreed he would have custody of Dinkins every other weekend. He said Randle didn't always stick to that plan.

He testified he didn't see his daughter from October 2024 until January 2025, when they had a mediation hearing in court.

When Dominique finally had the chance to see her, he noticed scars on her body.

Dominique said he last saw his daughter in February 2025, roughly three and a half months before learning she died. He told the court he reached out to Randle repeatedly to see his daughter, but evidence showed she rarely responded.

State says mother abused and neglected child

State prosecutors argued during opening statements that Randle was trying to get rid of Dinkins before giving birth to her new baby.

The state said evidence found in the Cecil County home they lived in included bloody sheets, soiled clothing, and a belt that was allegedly used to beat Dinkins to death.

Prosecutors said that when the child was found, she weighed just 19 pounds. As the trial continues, the state said it will show a history of abuse and neglect.

Defense tosses blame at boyfriend

The defense claims that Randle's boyfriend, Cedrick Britten, hated the little girl and wanted her gone.

Randle's attorney told the jury that Britten is the one who killed Nola and dumped her body before forcing Randle to go to Delaware to report that she was kidnapped.

The defense asked the jury to listen to the facts, but the hard road may be where the truth lies.

Testimony will continue Wednesday morning, when law enforcement officers are expected to take the stand to talk about how the case unfolded after that initial call to report Dinkins missing.