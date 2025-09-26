Mother accused of killing toddler, hiding body extradited from Delaware and held without bond in Maryland

Darrian Randle was extradited from Delaware to Maryland and ordered to be held without bond after being accused of killing her toddler in June, the Cecil County State's Attorney's Office said Friday.

According to charging documents, Randle called in the fake kidnapping in Delaware, prompting an investigation that ultimately led to the discovery of 3-year-old Nola Dinkins' body.

On Friday, the state's attorney's office said 31-year-old Randle was transported back to Maryland to face charges as a result of an agreement between the governors of Delaware and Maryland.

Under the agreement, Randle will face charges in Maryland before she faces felony charges in Delaware for filing a false police report.

In Maryland, Randle is facing 11 charges, including murder and child abuse resulting in death.

According to the state's attorney's office, Randle appeared in court virtually on Thursday.

Confessing to Dinkins' murder

Randle's boyfriend, Cedrick Britten, was also charged after Dinkins' body was found in a Cecil County park on June 11.

Following Randle's fake kidnapping report, Maryland State Police responded to Dinkins' last known place of residence, as is standard practice.

When they arrived at a home in Cecil County, troopers found Britten, who said the child had left with her mother.

According to court documents, Randle later confessed that the kidnapping was not true and told police that Dinkins became unresponsive on June 6 after she hit the child several times with a belt.

When she saw the child was no longer breathing, charging documents allege Randle called for Britten, who attempted CPR.

Randle eventually put Dinkins' body in a suitcase and asked Britten to take it somewhere. According to charging documents, Britten provided a map of where he left the child's body.

Police found Dinkins' remains covered in plastic wrap, court documents detailed.

A search of the couple's home revealed a "child-sized" blanket with a "reddish brown smear consistent with blood," according to court documents.

Britten is being held on no bond at the Cecil County Detention Center, according to the state's attorney's office.