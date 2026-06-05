Phone searches, text messages revealed in trial for Maryland mother accused of killing daughter

The attorney for a Maryland mother accused of killing her 3-year-old daughter argued that she is incompetent to stand trial Friday. However, after a short assessment, the judge disagreed.

Darrian Randle, 32, was charged with assault and child abuse in June 2025 after police found the body of her daughter, Nola Dinkins, wrapped in Saran Wrap and left in a suitcase in Cecil County. Randle's boyfriend, Cedrick Britten, was also charged for allegedly helping Randle hide the child's body.

During an interview with detectives, Randle later admitted to hitting the child with a belt nearly 20 times until she was unconscious.

During Friday's hearing, the judge conducted a quick evaluation, which included questions about Randle's identity and why she was facing charges.

The judge then ruled that the trial would continue with the state's witness.

The trial was in its fifth day on Friday.

Text messages, phone searches revealed

A digital expert shared evidence during testimony, including text messages sent from Britten to Randle. One read in part, "Having Nola has changed you for the worst."

He also shared links to a home on Dune Drive where Dinkins' body was discovered by detectives.

According to his testimony, searches made on Randle's phone included how to remove blood stains, boarding school for pre-schoolers and how to get away with murder. During testimony, he also showed receipts from Amazon purchased for gauze and Neosporin.

During Friday's hearing, the defense argued that the gauze and Neosporin can be used for a number of reasons and could have nothing to do with the toddler.

Child abuse expert testifies

A child abuse expert also took the stand Friday and explained that child abuse is the presence of physical maltreatment, emotional maltreatment or neglect. She testified that child torture is the presence of all three. Given the evidence, she said she believed this is what Dinkins faced.

According to the expert's testimony, Dinkins lost more than seven pounds in just over a month, putting her at just 19 pounds when she died. The average weight for a 3-year-old girl is about 31 pounds, according to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

During her testimony, the child abuse expert referred to a chart that shows bruising on a child that is typically inflicted compared to accidental.

She said Dinkins' injuries at the time of her death linked up with the inflicted wounds.

Despite the defense arguing that bruising and weight loss can happen for a multitude of reasons, the witness maintained her expert opinion that Dinkins was tortured.