Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl in New Castle County, Delaware, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl in Newark, Delaware
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl in Newark, Delaware 00:45

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl in New Castle County, Delaware, on Tuesday night, police said. 

Police said 3-year-old Nola Dinkins was abducted at gunpoint on the 500 block of Gender Road by a man at around 7:15 p.m.

Police described the man who allegedly abducted Dinkins as a bald White male in his 40s with peach fuzz. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray basketball shorts, according to police. 

Police said the man fled in an older black or dark-colored Ford or Chevrolet SUV. It appeared to have rust or dirt on the exterior of the vehicle. The SUV was being driven by a White woman, according to police. 

amber2.jpg
Police said 3-year-old Nola Dinkins was abducted at gunpoint on the 500 block of Gender Road by a man on Tuesday night.  New Castle County Police

Dinkins is about 3 feet tall and weighs 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black leggings, white shoes with her hair styled in a bun. 

Police are urging people to call 911 if they have any information on Dinkins' whereabouts.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

