Maryland mosques reviewing security measures after deadly shooting at California Islamic center

Maryland mosques are stepping up security efforts after three people were killed at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday.

Zainab Chaudry, the director of Maryland's Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), called the shooting a devastating loss for the San Diego community. She said she's in contact with mosque leaders and organizations in the Baltimore area regarding safety.

"Like any other house of worship, mosques should be a place of safety, a place of learning and community," Chaudry said. "We know for a fact there have been other incidents that have occurred at local mosques, threatening messages, bomb threats that have been called into local mosques. So, our communities are not immune to heightened vitriol and hate that targets houses of worship."

Protecting Maryland mosques from violence

Chaudry said leaders are trying to protect Maryland mosques from any potential violent threats.

"They are reviewing their security apparatus and just making sure they're doing everything they possibly can," Chaudry said.

It comes as area Islamic centers are preparing for events in the coming days and weeks. Some centers already have security in place, as Chaudry said, attacks like this are nothing new to the community.

She said during an election year, there's an uptick in similar hate crimes and harmful rhetoric. Chaudry adds that CAIR has reported the highest number of complaints received in 2025.

"Over 8,600 complaints were processed by CAIR offices across the nation," Chaudry said. "We know that that number is underreported."

CAIR Maryland is encouraging mosques to apply for state and federal grants meant to help revamp their safety and security infrastructure.