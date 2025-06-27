Maryland leaders respond after U.S. Supreme Court sides with group of parents on school gender identity lessons

Leaders in Maryland have given mixed reactions to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in favor of a group of Montgomery County school parents who want to opt their young children out of lessons that include books that talk about gender and sexual orientation.

The 6-3 opinion in Mahmoud v. Taylor grants the group of parents a preliminary injunction as their lawsuit continues to play out.

In its decision, the Supreme Court ruled that Montgomery County Schools must notify parents and allow them to opt their children out of reading books that contain LGBTQ-inclusive content.

"While we are extremely disappointed in the Supreme Court's decision, unfortunately, we are not surprised," the Montgomery County Education Association said in a statement. "MCEA believes that our public schools should remain inclusive places where differences are celebrated. This decision sets us back and is reminiscent of a time when discrimination and intolerance were the norm."

Maryland leaders react to Supreme Court ruling

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown expressed his disappointment after the Supreme Court ruling.

"These materials help teachers create classrooms where all students can thrive and feel safe, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation," he said in a statement.

The Maryland Senate Republican Caucus praised the decision as "a victory for common sense and for parental rights."

The group of Republican leaders said the ruling, "affirms a fundamental principle that Maryland parents–not government bureaucrats–should have the final say in how their children are educated, particularly when it comes to sensitive topics like gender identity and sexuality."

Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey said the Montgomery County school district took an "extreme step" by denying parents the right to opt out of curriculum that goes against their family values.

"That's not inclusive—it's authoritarian," he said in a statement.

"This case should serve as a wake-up call to education officials across Maryland," said Senate Minority Whip Justin Ready.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-8) said the ruling opens Pandora's box for those who wish to opt out of teachings that don't align with their family's religious beliefs.

"There are religions that oppose medical science, surgery, psychiatry, interracial marriage, monogamy, woman's suffrage, the right of gay people to marry, and so on. All of them will now be able to flood the courts with claims that particular curricular teachings and books offend their sincere values and their children should not be exposed to the offensive doctrines," Raskin said in a statement.

WJZ has reached out to Gov. Wes Moore's office for comment.