Maryland mom Rachel Morin remembered during walk on trail nearly year after murder

BALTIMORE -- Community members rallied at Harford County's Ma & Pa Trail on Sunday to honor Maryland mother Rachel Morin who was found murdered nearly a year ago to the day.

Morin's family, friends and those who wanted to pay tribute came together for an "Honor and Remembrance Walk" near the spot where the mother of five was found dead on August 6, 2023.

Her mother Patty Morin gave brief remarks before the group walked the trail.

Morin was reported missing on August 5, 2023, after she went out for a jog on the Ma & Pa Trail. Her car was located at the trailhead before her body was found raped and murdered off the trail, according to deputies.

Her murder suspect, Victor Martinez Hernandez, was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and was extradited to Maryland where he is facing first-degree murder charges.

Law enforcement officers said Martinez Hernandez illegally entered the United States in February 2023 after an arrest warrant was issued for a murder in his native country, El Salvador.

He was also tied to an assault on a young girl in Los Angeles.

According to court documents, Martinez Hernandez was hiding in Maryland during most of the nationwide manhunt.

Since Morin's murder, high-quality security camera systems have been installed along the Ma & Pa Trail. WJZ got an in-depth look last week at how the cameras are used.

Martinez Hernandez is expected back in court in October.

WJZ spoke with Patty Morin after an arrest was made.