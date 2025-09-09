Missing Maryland man found dead in Salisbury river

A Maryland man who had been reported missing was found dead in a river on Monday, according to Salisbury Police.

According to officers, Deaquan White, 29, was reported missing on Saturday, Sept. 6. His body was found in the Wicomico River on Monday, Sept. 8.

Police responded to the area near Mill Street and Main Street around 9:30 a.m. to recover his body.

Detectives are still investigating how White's body ended up in the water.

His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the cause of his death.

Missing Maryland woman found dead

White's death comes shortly after a similar situation played out in Prince George's County.

In that case, 19-year-old Dacara Thompson, who had been reported missing, was found dead along a highway in Anne Arundel County.

Hugo Hernandez-Mendez, 35, was charged with her death and is being held on no bail. Court documents show that he was living in the U.S. unlawfully.

Thompson was reported missing on August 23. Her family said she left home that night, telling her dad she was going to get gas, and never returned. Her body was found nearly a week later, on August 31.

An investigation revealed that Thompson got into Hernandez-Mendez's car in Hyattsville and went to his home in Bowie, where she was allegedly killed.

According to charging documents, Hernandez-Mendez dropped Thompson's body off the U.S. 50 bridge.

The investigation also revealed that Hernandez-Mendez had been arrested by U.S. Park Police for a DUI charge nearly five months before Thompson's alleged murder. He was released from custody.