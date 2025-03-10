What you should know about Maryland's positive measles case

BALTIMORE -- Health leaders around the Baltimore region are advising residents to keep their guard up after a measles case was confirmed in Howard County.

The Maryland Department of Health hasn't released any identifying information about the patient. In a note to families Monday, the Howard County Public School System said it hasn't heard if the patient is a student or staff member.

Dr. Theresa Nguyen, chair of pediatrics at Greater Baltimore Medical Center, said parents don't need to panic, but they should vaccinate their children against measles if they haven't already.

Who's most vulnerable?

Since the news broke Sunday, parents have especially been worried about the impact of a positive measles case in the state.

"I do know some families who do not have their kids vaccinated and it does worry me a little bit," Columbia resident Nicole Bennett. "We want our kids to be happy and healthy."

Infants are among the most vulnerable since the first dose of a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine -- or MMR vaccine -- typically isn't administered to children until they are 1 year old.

The second dose is given when children are older.

A child who is at least 6-months-old traveling internationally can get an MMR vaccine dose early, however, Nguyen said that child should still get another dose when they turn 1-year-old.

One of the key symptoms, according to Nguyen, is a rash starting from the head and spreading to the rest of the body. Other symptoms include high fever, coughing, redness of the eyes, and a runny nose.

Symptoms can show up to 14 days after exposure.

Measles can lead to pneumonia, even encephalitis, which is a brain infection that can turn deadly.

"The virus lives in the air for two hours after the person passes through and 95% of people who are exposed who are unvaccinated will get the disease," Nguyen said.

Pregnant people and those who are immunocompromised are also at-risk of contracting measles.

Maryland's positive case

The infected patient recently traveled internationally, according to MDH. Aside from being a Howard County resident, no other information has been publicly reported about the patient.

MDH also said the patient was in the international arrivals area of Washington Dulles International Airport on March 5 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The patient also was in the Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center Pediatric Emergency Department on March 7 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

CDC data shows more than 96% of students last school year are fully vaccinated against measles, which is higher than what's required for herd immunity.

But, even so, Nguyen is worried about more cases because there are pockets of under-vaccinated populations in the state.

She's urging every parent to get their kids vaccinated.

"We have a vaccine preventable illness here. Vaccines do save lives," Nguyen said.