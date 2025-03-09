One Case of Measles confirmed in Maryland resident after international travel

National Endowment for the Arts changes DEI policies, impacting local theaters and more top stories.

National Endowment for the Arts changes DEI policies, impacting local theaters and more top stories.

National Endowment for the Arts changes DEI policies, impacting local theaters and more top stories.

The Maryland Department of Health and Howard County health officials announced Sunday a positive case of measles in a Howard County resident who recently traveled internationally.

The department stated this case is not associated with the measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico. In a release they shared "Out of an abundance of caution, health officials are coordinating an effort to identify people who might have been exposed, including contacting potentially exposed passengers on specific flights."

RELEASE: @MDHealthDept & @HoCoHealth announced a case of measles in a resident who recently traveled abroad. Out of an abundance of caution, health officials are working to identify people who might have been exposed. Learn more: https://t.co/4pG41ocK4A pic.twitter.com/L6fyUg6pTi — Maryland Department of Health (@MDHealthDept) March 9, 2025

Anyone who visited the following locations during any of the following hours may have been exposed:

Washington Dulles International Airport: The international arrivals area

March 5th, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center Pediatric Emergency Department

March 7th, 3:30 pm - 7:30 pm Symptoms

Early symptoms of measles are a fever of more than 101 degrees Fahrenheit, runny nose, cough, and red, watery eyes. Usually, one to four days after the early symptoms, a red rash appears on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

Measles symptoms typically develop 10-14 days after exposure to the virus but can develop as soon as seven days and as long as 21 days after exposure. A person with measles is contagious, beginning four days before the rash appears until four days after the rash begins.

People who are the most at risk of complications from measles infection are pregnant women, infants less than one year old, and those who are immune compromised, according to the Maryland State Health Department

People in these at risk groups concerned about potential exposure and that are not immune should contact their health care provider or call Howard County Health Department's Infectious Disease Surveillance and Response Program at 410-313-6284 for additional guidance.

The release states "Measles cases do occur sporadically in Maryland" the most recent cases are one case of measles identified in Maryland in 2024, one in 2023, and no cases from 2020-2022.