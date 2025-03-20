2 more Maryland measles cases confirmed from international travelers

Two more cases of measles confirmed in Maryland

Two more cases of measles were reported in Maryland, bringing the total in the state to three, the Maryland Department of Health reported on Thursday.

Officials say two Prince George's County residents who recently traveled together internationally were confirmed to have measles. A Howard County resident was reported to have measles on March 9.

Health officials say this recent case is not connected with the Howard County case, or the outbreaks in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico.

Health officials are working to identify those who might have been exposed, including contacting potentially exposed passengers on specific flights.

Anyone who visited the following locations during any of the following hours may have been exposed:

Washington Dulles International Airport: Concourse A, on transportation to the International Arrivals Building (IAB) and in the baggage claim area on March 5 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Kaiser Permanente Largo Medical Center, 1221 Mercantile Ln, Upper Marlboro

March 5, 7:30 p.m. - March 6th, 4:30 a.m.



March 13, 4:15 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.



March 15, 7:45 a.m. - 3: 15 p.m.



March 17, 2:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport: Terminal Shuttle Bus on March 14 from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Washington Metro Area Transit: Yellow Line Train from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport station transferring at the L'Enfant Plaza station to the Silver Line Train heading towards the Downtown Largo station on March 14 from, 12:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport station transferring at the L'Enfant Plaza station to the Silver Line Train heading towards the Downtown Largo station on March 14 from, 12:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Passport Toyota, 5001 Auth Way, Suitland, on March 17, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Measles symptoms typically develop 10 to 14 days after exposure to the virus but can develop as soon as seven days and as long as 21 days after exposure.

People are generally immune to measles if they've had the two vaccine shots, previously had the virus, or were born in the United States before 1957.

Measles symptoms

Early symptoms of measles are a fever of more than 101 degrees Fahrenheit, runny nose, cough, and red, watery eyes. Usually, one to four days after the early symptoms, a red rash appears on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

A person with measles is contagious beginning four days before the rash appears until four days after the rash begins.

People who are the most at risk of complications from measles infection are pregnant women, infants less than 1-year-old, and those who are immune-compromised, according to the Maryland State Health Department.

People in these at-risk groups concerned about potential exposure and who are not immune should contact their healthcare provider.

According to health department officials, "Measles cases do occur sporadically in Maryland."

The most recent cases are one case of measles identified in Maryland in 2024, one in 2023, and no cases from 2020-2022.

If you think you or your child may have measles, health experts say it's critical to call your doctor or local health department before going to the emergency room to prevent exposing others.

Howard County measles

Maryland health officials said measles was detected in a Howard County resident on March 9 following a trip out of the country,

Washington Dulles International Airport: Terminal A, on transportation to the main terminal, and in the baggage claim area, between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on March 5.

Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center Pediatric Emergency Department, between 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on March 7.

Doctors push for vaccinations

A Johns Hopkins doctor urged Maryland residents, especially children, to get the measles vaccination.

Doctors say measles can be especially dangerous and cause complications for young children who are immunocompromised.

"It presents with cough, a runny nose, fever," said Dr. Aaron Milstone, a Johns Hopkins Children's Center Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist. "Some kids get watery eyes, and then a few days into that illness, people break out in a rash, and the rash usually starts on the face and the forehead, and then goes down the body."

Doctors say the best protection is the MMR (Mumps, Measles and Rubella) vaccination typically given to children in two doses.

"The only thing that prevents measles is vaccination or avoiding exposure," Milstone said. "Vitamin A can help in the treatment of children who have measles by reducing the severity of their disease. We treat you with something to help with your fever. We make sure you stay hydrated, but we don't have lots of other medications available to treat people with measles. It's really supportive care."