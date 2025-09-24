Ex-husband charged with murder after ex-wife found dead in their Baltimore County home

A 65-year-old man was charged with murder after his ex-wife was found dead in their Lutherville home, according to Baltimore County police.

Karl Daniel Geiger was charged with first-degree murder following the death of 69-year-old Patricia Watson-Geiger on September 15.

In an interview where Geiger identified himself as Danny, he told our partners at the Baltimore Banner that he and Watson-Geiger were married for 30 years and remained friends and roommates after their divorce. The couple had three children, he said.

Woman found dead

Officers discovered Watson-Geiger's body in her home in the 1200 block of Oakcroft Drive. She had trauma to her upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Banner reported that Watson-Geiger was a local bartender and had celebrated her 50th high school reunion in 2024.

According to court documents, Geiger called the police and reported a home invasion. He told dispatchers, "It looks like someone broke into my house, and my wife's not moving."

During the call, Geiger said he discovered Watson-Geiger's body after returning home from work.

He said her belongings were scattered across the kitchen when he got home, items were out of place, and drawers were left open.

Geiger told the Banner it was "like walking into your house and finding your best friend dead."

Charging documents show that Watson-Geiger's body had blankets and sheets over it when officers arrived at the home. There was also a sleeping mask covering her eyes.

An autopsy revealed she died from a gunshot wound, and two bullet casings were found near her body, according to documents.

Despite reports of the house looking ransacked, Geiger told police that nothing was taken.

He also said that when he left the home that morning, Watson was asleep in her bedroom, charging documents show. Geiger told officers he left the door unlocked, as the couple normally does when someone is home.

However, according to charging documents, police found surveillance footage showing that Geiger's vehicle did not leave the home around 7:30 a.m. as he reported. Instead, there was no movement at the home until gunshots were heard around 8 a.m.

Geiger's vehicle was then seen leaving the area around 8:15 a.m., according to charging documents.

He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center, according to police.