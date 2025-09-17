69-year-old woman found dead in Baltimore County home, homicide investigation underway

Police are searching for the person who killed 69-year-old Patricia Watson-Geiger inside of her Lutherville home Monday.

Baltimore County police said they found her body around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Oakcroft Drive near Hampton Elementary School. She had trauma to her upper body.

Watson-Geiger's ex-husband told the Baltimore Banner that he found her body after returning home from work and called 911. He said they were married for 30 years but remained friends after the divorce.

On social media, dozens of Towson neighbors shared memories and condolences. Towson High School alumni also posted messages of prayer. Watson-Geiger celebrated her 50th high school reunion last year.

"She was a bartender in the area and got along with everybody," her ex-husband told the Banner.

He said finding her body "was like walking into your house and finding your best friend dead."

He told the Banner that when he entered the home, the lights were off and belongings from her purse were scattered across the kitchen. Clothes and other items were also out of place, and several drawers were left open. He said Watson-Geiger had three children.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information regarding Watson-Geiger's death to contact them at 410-887-4636 or anonymously by contacting Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.