Maryland looking to build confidence on the road in final two regular-season games

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - The Maryland Terrapins have two games left on the regular-season schedule – both on the road.

The men's basketball team will look to build on a potential NCAA Tournament resume.

The 21st-ranked Terps play at Ohio State Wednesday night.

Maryland was unbeaten in conference games at home this season but has struggled on the road.

The Terps are just 1-7 on the road in Big Ten play.

"I have to do a better job with this group towards the end of games, on the road, to get them to understand a little bit, on the road to be a little more patient," Maryland head coach Kevin Willard said. "We have taken too many quick shots on the road that have hurt us. You can get away with that at home but on the road it really hurts you."

Maryland (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) wraps up the regular season at Penn State Sunday afternoon.

The Big Ten Tournament will be played in Chicago next week.

First published on March 1, 2023 / 11:20 AM

