Maryland leaders react after passenger jet collides with helicopter at Reagan National Airport

Massive search for survivors after commercial jet, military helicopter crash over D.C.

BALTIMORE -- Maryland leaders are reacting after a passenger jet collided with a helicopter while attempting to land at Reagan National Airport.

According to the FAA, the American Airlines commercial flight that took off from Wichita, Kansas, collided with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter, a military aircraft commonly referred to as a Black Hawk helicopter.

"A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time," the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The plane, operated by American Airlines, had taken off from Wichita, Kansas, the FAA said.

The plane was carrying 64 passengers and four crew members, CBS News reported.

Maryland leaders react

Governor Wes Moore said the state was "closely monitoring the aviation collision," following the crash Wednesday night.

We are closely monitoring the aviation collision incident that occurred earlier this evening near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The State of Maryland and local authorities are engaged in response. (1/3) — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) January 30, 2025

Congressman Andy Harris, a U.S. representative for Maryland's first congressional district, sent prayers to those involved in the collision in a social media post.

Tonight, my prayers are with those involved in the collision near the Reagan Airport as well as the First Responders, rescue crews, and families. — Rep. Andy Harris, MD (@RepAndyHarrisMD) January 30, 2025

Senator Angela Alsobrooks also said she was closely monitoring the situation.

"I'm closely monitoring the situation at DCA," Alsobrooks said. "My prayers are with the victims and their families, as well as the first responders addressing this tragedy."