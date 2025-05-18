Maryland lawmakers show support for former President Biden after cancer diagnosis

Maryland lawmakers are showing their support for former President Joe Biden, who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Biden's office said the cancer has spread to his bones.

"Dawn and I carry @JoeBiden and his family in our hearts today," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said on social media. " He stood with me during some of the toughest times in our state, and we stand with him today. We pray for his strength and a swift recovery."

Biden was diagnosed with "prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," according to a statement obtained by CBS News.

The statement said this is a "more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management."

"I'm devastated to hear the news, and I know many Marylanders will join me in praying for President Biden and his entire family," Maryland Senator Angela Alsobrooks said.

The 82-year-old Biden ended his term in January, months after announcing he had ended his campaign for a second term. He was the oldest president in United States history.

"Saddened to learn the news of President Biden's diagnosis," said Maryland Rep. Johnny Olszewski. "I am confident he will meet this challenge with determination, strength and resilience. Keeping him and his family in my prayers."

Maryland Congressman Kweisi Mfume sent his "thoughts and prayers" to Biden.

"My thoughts and prayers are with former President Biden, his family, and loved ones during this trying time, and throughout the road ahead," Mfume added. "Knowing him as I do, I am confident that he will take on this diagnosis with the faith, tenacity, and courage he has always displayed throughout his life as a public servant."

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan offered words of encouragement to former President Biden.

"Cancer knows no politics," Hogan said on social media. "I join with all Americans — millions of whom have faced a dreaded cancer diagnosis — in offering my prayers and support to former President Joe Biden and his family as they take on this fight. Yumi and I wish the former President and his family the strength and grace to face this battle and overcome it."

What is prostate cancer?

According to the Mayo Clinic, prostate cancer is a growth of cells that starts in the prostate, which is a small gland in the male reproductive system.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer, behind skin cancer, for men, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The Mayo Clinic says that if the cancer grows beyond the prostate or if it spreads, there are still many treatment options. However, it can be more difficult to cure.

Here are some symptoms of prostate cancer and information on getting checked out.

What is a Gleason score?

Gleason scores are a grading system for prostate cancer, according to CBS News, citing the Cleveland Clinic. The grade range of each tissue sample is on a 1 to 5 scale. The lower the grade, the more cancer cells look like normal cells.

Each area of prostate cancer may have a different grade, so pathologists pick the two areas that make up most of the cancer, CBS News says.

Biden had a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5), according to CBS News.

According to CBS News, citing the Cleveland Clinic, a 9 is the second highest, wherein the "cells look very different from healthy cells, which is called poorly differentiated or undifferentiated."