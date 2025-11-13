1 dead in double shooting near Cross Street Market in Baltimore's Federal Hill

A man was killed and another was injured in a double shooting Thursday night near Cross Street Market in Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood.

Officers responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the 1100 block of Marshall Street for a reported shooting.

Two men -- a 37-year-old and a 35-year-old -- were found suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. The 37-year-old was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2100, or call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.