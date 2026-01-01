Baltimore police credits partnerships, hiring increases for historic 2025 crime drop

Baltimore leaders say that the city's historic decline in violent crime is a reason to be encouraged, but their work is not complete.

Police finished 2025 with 133 homicide investigations, its fewest in nearly 50 years. Last year was the first time Baltimore had fewer than 150 homicides since 1977, when there were 171, according to our media partner, The Baltimore Banner.

In 2024, Baltimore had 194 homicides, according to police data, marking a decrease of 31%. There were also 311 non-fatal shootings in 2025, compared to 412 in 2024, which was a decline of 24%.

Police said there were three juvenile homicide victims in 2025, down from 14 in 2024.

"The progress we made this year was thanks to the tireless efforts of the men and women of BPD, our community violence interrupters, the Attorney General and State's Attorney's Offices, our state and federal law enforcement partners, and most importantly, Baltimore residents, who have embraced our comprehensive violence prevention strategy and helped to make it successful," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a joint statement with Police Commissioner Richard Worley and Stefanie Mavronis, the Director of the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE).

The joint statement continued, "133 homicides are still too many. But we are seeing the positive impact of our work each and every day—not just in the data, but in the lives of the residents we serve. It takes all of us to build on this progress as we mark the beginning of another year and reaffirm our commitment to ending violence in our city."

A Banner analysis shows the drop in homicides started in 2022, and 2025 was only the fifth year Baltimore reported fewer than 200 homicides since 1970, and the first time since 1978 that there have been back-to-back years of fewer than 200 homicides.

The Banner reports that the city had four record-low homicide months - February, April, August, and October.

"2025 was another year of incredible progress for our city and for the Baltimore Police Department," Mayor Scott said. "Each and every day, the men and women of BPD worked to hold individuals accountable for causing harm in our communities."

Scott added, "They continued to restore trust with our residents, including by meeting additional requirements of the Consent Decree. And they helped us deliver on the comprehensive strategies that are driving down violence across our city. I often say it takes all of us to build a safer, healthier Baltimore, and I could not be more grateful for the role BPD has played in that work this year."

Hiring increases, carjacking decreases

Baltimore's police department credits its hiring increases, historically low attrition rates, and continued implementation of reforms in accordance with the federal consent decree for the decrease in crime.

Police say carjackings have decreased by 37% from 2024, and commercial robberies decreased by 16%. Officials added that the overall robbery clearance rate in 2025 rose to 44%.

The department said sworn hiring increased to 241 in 2025, from 164 in 2024, which is a 47% increase, led by recruitment efforts. It also says there was a historic low attrition of 158 sworn members, representing a 14% reduction in officer separations, compared to 2024, because of competitive pay increases, investments in modern equipment and technology, enhanced training, and the expansion of comprehensive health and wellness programs.

"Public safety is our top priority, and I am incredibly proud of the men and women of the Baltimore Police Department whose determination and commitment continue to make a meaningful impact," Worley said. "We understand that progress requires trust, collaboration, and sustained efforts. By working alongside our communities and partners, we will build on these successes to ensure every resident feels safe, supported, and secure."

Other law enforcement accomplishments in 2025