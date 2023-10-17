Maryland lacrosse fans excited sport will be included in 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles

BALTIMORE - The International Olympic Committee has approved lacrosse and four other sports to be included in the 2028 Los Angeles games.

"I've received a ton of text messages and emails and my Instagram feed was popping off," said University of Maryland Baltimore County women's lacrosse coach Amy Slade.

Lacrosse is the official team sport in Maryland.

So, the addition to the Olympic Games brings excitement to those who play.

"I think it's amazing," said Sierra Cockerille, UMBC women's lacrosse assistant coach. "You get to see the sport grow to such a big capacity."

In 2028, lacrosse will be on the biggest stage of the world in the 2028 Summer Olympics.

"We're really excited for both the men's and the women's programs here in the United States to be added to the Olympic movement," said Maryland Sports Commission Executive Director Terry Hasseltine.

Along with lacrosse, cricket, flag football, squash, baseball and softball have also been approved by the IOC executive board.

Here in Maryland, there is also excitement about the very real possibility that some Olympic events could be coming to the state in the coming years.

"Whenever the United States, or any country, is hosting, the swath of where venues come, because sports like lacrosse, soccer and others have qualifying matches that have to be played in order to get to the field of 16 at the Olympics," Hasseltine said. "That always means the potential is open for other cities to be a part of that movement. We are always keeping our eye on the ball to make sure that if there is an opportunity the Maryland Sports Commission will be ready to jump on it and make sure that Maryland has its day in the sun."