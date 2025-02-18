Baltimore restaurants awarded $100,000 in grants to support relief efforts after Key Bridge collapse

Ten Baltimore restaurants received a $10,000 grant Tuesday from DoorDash's Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund in an effort to help them recover after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The funds were provided through a partnership between the food delivery service, the Maryland Restaurant Association and Gov. Wes Moore's Office. The announcement comes almost a year after the Key Bridge was struck by a container ship, causing it to collapse.

The collapse of the bridge on March 26, 2024, killed six workers.

On Tuesday, the following restaurants were each awarded $10,000 from the relief fund:

Cheezy's Pizza & Subs

Deddle's Donuts

Frank's Bay Tavern

Marie Louise Bistro & Catering

No. 1 Chinese Kitchen

Pho Bac

Salty Dogs Crab House

Simply Marie's

Sunset Raw Juice Bar

Twist Fells Point

Robin Holmes said her business took a hit after the bridge collapsed.

"All of that traffic that usually comes over during the summer, we seen foot traffic just decrease," Holmes said. "So, it really impacted our business greatly, being downtown."

She said the funding will help tremendously as the cost of goods continues to rise.

"It's the end of the year, the beginning of the year, taxes is due, sales taxes is due, everything is due," Holmes said. "It's time to renew permits, our employees still gotta stay on payroll, cost of goods is going up...Everything is just so expensive right now."

She said her business will use some of the money to build its online presence and become more social media savvy to attract more customers. She hopes the effort will help the business as a new Key Bridge is being built.

"Everything is just so expensive right now and just being able to have that lump sum of money to just help us float, I'm just really really grateful," Holmes said.

Key Bridge collapse impacts local businesses

In May 2024, a report from the Maryland Chamber of Commerce found that 64% of small businesses in and around Baltimore County lost revenue due to the collapse of the Key Bridge.

The study revealed that Baltimore County was one of the areas most affected by the collapse and that many of the small businesses impacted didn't qualify for loans from the Small Business Administration.

"A lot of businesses were like, 'Wait a minute, I don't want to take out loans that have to be paid back because we didn't do anything and this wasn't in our budget for this year, and we don't know when our business is going to come back so that we can repay them,'" said Mary Kane, President and CEO of the Maryland Chamber of Commerce.

Several organizations set up initiatives to support businesses and others in need after the bridge collapse.

Within 48 hours of the disaster, the CASH Campaign of Maryland and the Baltimore Community Fund partnered to launch the Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Relief Fund to provide money to workers impacted by the collapse.

The Community Assistance Network provided shelter, permanent housing, eviction prevention assistance and job development services to families in need. The organization also distributed care packages in the communities surrounding the bridge.

State and local leaders also announced wage subsidies and other programs for workers and businesses.

Rebuilding the Key Bridge

Pre-construction activities for the new Key Bridge began in early January after an almost year-long process to gain federal funding and design a new bridge.

The pre-construction work involves gathering soil samples and data about the riverbed. That process is expected to take a few months with the demolition of the existing bridge expected to start in the spring.