Deadline Friday for one-time $1K payments to Port of Baltimore employees impacted by Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE -- Friday is the last day for Port of Baltimore employees to apply for the CASH Campaign of Maryland's "Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong" relief fund, which distributes $1,000 to workers impacted by the Key Bridge Collapse.

The cash assistance is for direct employees of port businesses including union workers, independent contractors, solo owner-operators and the self-employed who work at the port's public and private terminals.

The Cash Campaign of Maryland and the Baltimore Community Fund teamed up to help make it happen.

It was created within 48 hours of the Key Bridge disaster and stemmed from support from national, regional, and local businesses.

To be eligible for cash assistance, workers must have been employed at the port as of March 26, 2024. Those employees may be eligible for a one-time payment of $1,000.

The deadline comes just a few days after the port fully reopened to shipping traffic.

It's been nearly three months since the collapse - and the focus now shifts to rebuilding.

Learn more about the program and apply for a payment online.