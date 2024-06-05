Organizations step up to assist communities impacted by Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE -- The Community Assistance Network (CAN) operates several initiatives aimed at helping people in need in Baltimore County, including two homeless shelters, providing permanent supportive housing, job development, eviction prevention assistance and a food pantry.

It received more than $350,000 from the Maryland Tough, Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Collapse fund.

With that money, the organization says it is launching CAN Stands Ready Initiative to provide food to families in need.

"We plan to distribute care packages to select zip codes and communities surrounding the Key Bridge," Schroyer said.

The packages include meals and snacks for a family of four to last one week.

They will be handed out through January 2025 at three locations, including the CAN Outreach Office.

The packages will include perishable and non-perishable food items.

Organizations across the area are using thousands of funding to make a difference in the communities impacted by the bridge collapse.

So far, $15.6 million have been raised, and a few locally-based organizations were selected to receive money. More grantees will be awarded soon on a rolling basis.

The Baltimore Community Foundation served as the steward of the fund and distributed millions of dollars to several organizations and cash relief programs – including the Community Assistance Network (CAN).

That organization says it is grateful for this need to help families impacted by the bridge collapse.

"I was really excited for this opportunity to be able to make a meaningful impact in the community as we always are," said Carla Schroyer, director of Community Choice Pantry Services at the Community Assistance Network.

The Plantation Park Heights Urban Farm is partnering with CAN on this program to provide produce.

Along with the care packages, CAN is using the grant money to hire a translator so they can help more Spanish-speaking families in the community.

"We are able to meet people where they are and communicate with them in a language familiar to them," Schroyer said.

To qualify for the care packages, families need to live in Edgemere, Sparrows Point, Dundalk, Baltimore, and Middle River areas.

The following zip codes are included in this initiative: 21052, 21219, 21220, 21221, 21222, and 21224. The giveaway locations will open within the next two weeks.

Those who believe they qualify for a care package need to bring photo identification, a utility bill, and a lease or mortgage statement to the location.

The Baltimore Community Foundation says organizations can receive the grant money after applying on their website. Funds will be distributed to qualifying organizations focused on community impact to port workers, first responders and the surrounding community.

"We ensure that the organization can financially carry out the duties for the funds they have requested. And then we follow up and say hey, you know, do you need any additional help? Do you need any volunteers?" Crystal Harden Lindsey, vice president of community impact at the Baltimore Community Foundation, added.

The Maryland Tough, Baltimore Strong Fund is supporting several other organizations, including the Baltimore Museum of Industry, Pro-Bono Counseling, Anne Arundel County Community Action Agency, Leftover Love, and City of Refuge.

Harden-Lindsey says the most impressive part of this process was watching the community come together during a time of tragedy.

"It didn't matter what you look like what group you represented. We were all there for the good of the people of Baltimore."

Grants are being awarded on a rolling basis. Local organizations can apply on the Baltimore Community Foundation website.

It is also providing millions of dollars to the Maryland Cash Campaign, providing one-time wage supplements to workers impacted by the port's closure.

Three locations, including CAN, serve as distribution sites for these payments. People can apply for this cash assistance through June 14.