Maryland leaders, community gather for vigil for Key Bridge collapse victims

Maryland residents joined state and local leaders on Wednesday to pray and remember those impacted by the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, which shattered the region a year ago.

A community vigil was held at Mount Olive Baptist Church in the Turner Station community in Baltimore County.

On March 26, 2024, a cargo ship rammed into the iconic bridge, which caused it to collapse and killed six construction workers.

They were identified as Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, Dorlian Castillo Cabrera, Maynor Suazo-Sandoval, Miguel Luna, Jose Lopez, and Carlos Hernandez.

"Grief is a process, and at the end of the day, our responsibility as a church is to pray and provide resources and support," said Pastor Rashad Singletary.

"I know it's been a long journey for the family, and I'm here for support, and of course, prayer," Baltimore County resident Desiree Kellam said.

"This affected us"

Those gathering at the vigil said it's hard to believe that the devastating Key Bridge collapse happened one year ago to the day.

"I remember the shakes and the noise," said Whitney Folkes.

Folkes told WJZ she was in her Baltimore County bedroom when she felt the fall of the nearby Key Bridge.

"This affected us, this was crazy," Folkes said. "I lost sleep at night when the bridge collapsed."

"Keeping the memory alive"

The night of the Key Bridge crash, community members and leaders were together at the same church, Mount Olive Baptist, praying for those impacted.

Congressman Johnny Olszewski, who was the Baltimore County executive at the time of the collapse, says Wednesday was an emotional day.

"We remember a year later, an incredibly solemn occasion, being completely dedicated to keeping the memory alive of those we lost, celebrating the fact that we are a resilient town, and also recommitting ourselves to ensuring that we fully rebuild this bridge and bring this community back to the full vibrancy that we know it," Olszewski said.